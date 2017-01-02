 'Local Testimony' press photo exhibit reflects Israel's broken reality - Israeli Culture - Haaretz - Israel News | Haaretz.com
A photo by Ilia Yefimovich, which is featured at the Local Testimony exhibit. Ilia Yefimovich / Getty Images

'Local Testimony' press photo exhibit reflects Israel's broken reality

Terrorism and politics again dominate this year’s ‘Local Testimony’ exhibition of press photographs. Curator Micha Kirshner talks about some of  the most striking images.

By
comments Print Subscribe now

“Press photography is akin to creating a time capsule; the contemporary photographer is a kind of modern Flavius Josephus,” says...

skip all comments

Comments

Sign in to join the conversation.

Required field
Required field

By adding a comment, I agree to this site’s Terms of use

  1. 1