How the World Loves Netanyahu - and Other Posts From the PM's Facebook Page

In an effort to compensate for what Israel’s prime minister sees as the hostile mainstream media he has taken to social media in a big way, with 556 Facebook posts in 2016 and almost 2 million followers.

comments Print Subscribe now

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is a leader who is beloved and admired the world over, he defends Israel’s security and fights...

skip all comments

Comments

Sign in to join the conversation.

Required field
Required field

By adding a comment, I agree to this site’s Terms of use

  1. 1

Gone Viral