Opinion A.B. Yehoshua, You're Deluded: The Two-state Solution to the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict Remains Viable
Despite what A.B. Yehoshua believes, and what Naftali Bennett wants us to believe, the settlement enterprise has not made two states for two peoples impossible.
If there is a sure sign that the Zeitgeist prevailing in Israel today is one of messianism, imperviousness and detachment, it’s the...
Want to enjoy 'Zen' reading - with no ads and just the article? Subscribe todaySubscribe now