Post Truth, Holocaust Edition The Jewish Journalist Who Refuses to Let Poland Whitewash a Dark Past
Along with historian Prof. Jan T. Gross, Anna Bikont has been pivotal in addressing a wartime past that many Poles would prefer to ignore. As her book about the Jedwabne massacre appears in Hebrew, she vows to never remain silent.
In December 2000, an unusual letter arrived at the editorial offices of the Polish daily Gazeta Wyborcza. Kazimierz Laudanski, a...
