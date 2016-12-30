Analysis Netanyahu Banks on Trump, but History Is Not on His Side

Benjamin Netanyahu and his partners bad-mouth President Obama and John Kerry by trying to portray their policies as deviations from the Washington mainstream. But the opposite is true.

comments Print Subscribe now

In one of his many tweets this past week, President-elect Donald Trump mocked Hillary Clinton, who had been defeated but didn’t know how to lose, he wrote....

skip all comments

Comments

Sign in to join the conversation.

Required field
Required field

By adding a comment, I agree to this site’s Terms of use

  1. 1

2016 in Photos
Click, pick and share your picture of the year