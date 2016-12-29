A Palestinian Family Disabled by Genetics and Caged by the Israeli Occupation

Living on the Israeli side of a checkpoint near Jerusalem, this family is cut off from its village. Nor can any relatives visit them. The fact that three members of the family are paralyzed is of no concern to the occupation authorities.

and
comments Print Subscribe now

An elderly mother, her son and two of her daughters are all paralyzed. Their situation, caused by an incurable, progressive genetic...

skip all comments

Comments

Sign in to join the conversation.

Required field
Required field

By adding a comment, I agree to this site’s Terms of use

  1. 1

2016 in Photos
Click, pick and share your picture of the year