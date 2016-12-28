An F-16 "Netz" (Hawk) fighter plane at the Israel Air Force's Nevatim base in 2011. Yuval Tebol

For sale: 40 Israeli F-16 fighter jets with history

The first model of the American aircraft to arrive in Israel is being retired after 36 years. This is the plane that attacked the Iraqi nuclear reactor in 1981.

By
On Monday the Israel Air Force retired the last of its F-16 "Netz” (Hawk) aircraft, used in the “Flying Dragon” force – aka “Red...

