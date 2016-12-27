Opinion After UN Vote, Why Does Netanyahu Take His Anger Out on Senegal?
Relations had been warming with the West African, Muslim-majority nation, but they were frozen instantaneously on Friday night by Israel. Netanyahu should remember that most of the world opposes the settlements, not just Senegal | Opinion
Senegal is not alone: Nothing has changed in its position. The only change is the American abstention from exercising the veto.
Want to enjoy 'Zen' reading - with no ads and just the article? Subscribe todaySubscribe now